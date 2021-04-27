Arraignment for man arrested near Glenwood Green Apartments slated for May 11

A man arrested last March following an domestic violence incident at the Glenwood Green Apartments is scheduled to appear in court May 11 for arraignment.

Mario Ruiz-Alvarado, 27, is charged with felony menacing/domestic, violation of a criminal protection order, obstructing a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.

On March 25, Ruiz-Alvarado attempted to convince the victim to let him into her apartment then fled south to the Wulfsohn Mountain Park area prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

Officers ran after Ruiz-Alvarado, who brandished knives while saying the officers will need to kill him before taking him to jail.

Officers were able to take Ruiz-Alvarado into custody after using a taser and less-than-lethal bean-bag round on him.

Ruiz-Alvarado had an arraignment hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning, but it was continued to the May 11 date.

