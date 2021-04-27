Arraignment for man arrested near Glenwood Green Apartments slated for May 11
A man arrested last March following an domestic violence incident at the Glenwood Green Apartments is scheduled to appear in court May 11 for arraignment.
Mario Ruiz-Alvarado, 27, is charged with felony menacing/domestic, violation of a criminal protection order, obstructing a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.
On March 25, Ruiz-Alvarado attempted to convince the victim to let him into her apartment then fled south to the Wulfsohn Mountain Park area prior to the arrival of law enforcement.
Officers ran after Ruiz-Alvarado, who brandished knives while saying the officers will need to kill him before taking him to jail.
Officers were able to take Ruiz-Alvarado into custody after using a taser and less-than-lethal bean-bag round on him.
Ruiz-Alvarado had an arraignment hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning, but it was continued to the May 11 date.
Reporter Shannon Marvel can be reached at 605-350-8355 or smarvel@postindependent.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Arraignment for man arrested near Glenwood Green Apartments slated for May 11
A man arrested last March following an domestic violence incident at the Glenwood Green Apartments is scheduled to appear in court May 11 for arraignment.