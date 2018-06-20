Arraignment set in attempted murder case based in Parachute

A 42-year-old Parachute man, accused of attempted murder during an incident at a Parachute residence June 10, is scheduled to appear in court July 12, to discuss bond.

Thomas Kyner remains in custody on $500,000 bond and is charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault (strangulation), use of a deadly weapon, two counts of illegal possession of a weapon by a previous offender, violation of a protection order, and reckless endangerment.

Witnesses also say he allegedly threatened his young nephew and another child on the evening of the alleged events.

According to an affidavit in Ninth District Court, a Parachute police officer responded to a call at 5:42 that evening. The person on the line warned of a fight involving several adults and a gun. The caller said a 13-year-old male wearing a white shirt took off running with the firearm.

“The suspect appeared inebriated when I was speaking with him and I had to clarify his answers numerous times when speaking with him.”



— Parachute police report Recommended Stories For You

While en route, officers received a call from Garfield County Sheriff's deputies who had made contact with the young boy, who wasn't armed but had merely just run from the "disturbance."

According to court papers, officers found a rifle near the front yard when they arrived on scene. Police started interviewing bystanders and a woman said a male at the residence had just assaulted her son.

She said her son, Kyner, had blood all over him and "his finger was bit off," and she wanted the attacker arrested. She told officers Kyner had returned to their home a few blocks away.

However, witnesses at the residence said it was Kyner who brought the gun to the residence after the brawl.

Police say they went to his home just blocks away and confirmed his finger was covered in blood. He also had a large laceration on the back of his head, prompting police to call EMS.

Kyner told officers he was at a barbecue at the residence before the argument and fight happened. He said the person living at the residence picked a fight with him for no apparent reason, before physically assaulting him. That's when the man bit off his finger, he told police.

Kyner said he had no idea what had sparked the assault, as he had just been playing "squirt guns" with some of the children at the party.

Officials noted in the affidavit that the Kyner's eyes were bloodshot and watery and that his speech was slurred, and allegedly admitted that he had been drinking. He was later found to have a restraining order that prohibited him from consuming alcohol and marijuana that was later found on his property, according to court records.

After the fight, he told police he left the party and returned home to grab his brother's rifle, even though it didn't have any ammunition in it. He told officers he just wanted to scare the man who had just bit off the tip of his finger. He couldn't explain to police why the gun had remained on the property.

"The suspect appeared inebriated when I was speaking with him and I had to clarify his answers numerous times when speaking with him," police said.

Officers also interviewed his nephew, who he said witnessed the incident.

His nephew said Kyner was being "mean and grumpy," and was "banging on things" at the residence and that he was mad at him. Police went back to the home where the alleged incident took place and found there was an unfired bullet in the front yard, which was kept as evidence.

Another witness at the party, who identified himself as a retired police officer, said he had many run-ins with Kyner. He said Kyner had been playing roughly with the boy, calling him profanities and throwing him around.

A woman at the party told him to stop, and witnesses say that's when Kyner "postured up into a fighting stance toward a 13-year-old girl." They asked him to leave and when he refused, they say that's when the fight had occurred, causing kids to flee.

He then ran to his house, falling and hitting his head along the way, and allegedly returned with "a wood stocked assault style rifle," telling everyone to "run and hide."

Kyner then reportedly walked away with a gun magazine in his hand after leaving the assault rifle on the front lawn.