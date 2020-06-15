Arrest along I-70 Sunday evening nabs suspect who allegedly made gun threat in Glenwood park

An altercation in a Glenwood Springs park Sunday evening in which a gun was allegedly brandished led to an arrest by police after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 near the West Glenwood interchange.

The 26-year-old male suspect, who according to police reports is a registered sex offender on parole, also had two juvenile females, ages 12 and 14, in his vehicle with him at the time of the arrest.

After the man was arrested at gunpoint, the girls were removed from the vehicle at gunpoint for the officers’ safety, but were later released to their parents without charges, according to the arrest affidavit.

“Both juvenile females were also taken out of the vehicle at gunpoint for our safety and for the fact that we did not know that they were victims at the time,” the affidavit states.

What turned out to be a “look-alike” revolver-type BB pistol and an AR-15 replica air rifle were found in the vehicle. A later search of the suspect’s belongings also turned up a baggie containing a substance that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, leading to an additional drug possession charge.

Given the circumstances, the safety of the two girls was the highest concern for police, according to the affidavit.

“It was apparent that both (girls) were extremely shaken up over the ordeal,” the arresting officer stated in his affidavit.

In addition felony menacing, the suspect was arrested on felony charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and misdemeanor child abuse “for putting them in this situation,” the officer wrote, adding, “it’s my belief that they could’ve been far more victimized had we not stopped the vehicle.”

The suspect appeared in court Monday for advisement of the charges. Bond was set at $1,500, but he remains on hold for the alleged parole violation, according to court documents. He is due back in District Court on July 16.

The incident started when police were called to Veltus Park in Glenwood Springs just after 6 p.m. on a report of a weapons violation.

According to the affidavit, the suspect was confronted by the reporting party about playing loud music from his vehicle. As the verbal altercation escalated, the suspect reportedly pointed the rifle out the window and made a threatening comment before leaving as the police were being called.

One of the responding officers located the suspect’s vehicle entering I-70 at Exit 114 (West Glenwood) and initiated the traffic stop, then waited for backup to approach the suspect with guns drawn. He was taken into custody without incident, according to the affidavit.

One of the females said she was told to hide the guns in the back seat. The BB gun and air rifle were both seized.

A review of the suspect’s parole documents revealed he is a registered sex offender, with an original charge of sex assault on a minor under the age of 13.

