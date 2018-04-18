Arrest made in Colorado theft of Dukes of Hazzard Sno-Cat

MINTURN, Colo. (AP) — A 27-year-old Colorado man has been arrested in the theft of a Dukes of Hazzard-themed Sno-Cat on a trailer from outside a restaurant near Vail last month.

The Vail Daily reports that while the large, orange treaded snow vehicle was recovered in Grand Junction soon after it was taken March 11, the suspect wasn't arrested until April 9 in Boulder.

Jason Cuervo was arrested on an Eagle County warrant charging him with aggravated motor vehicle theft. He faces several other charges. Cuervo remained jailed in Boulder County Wednesday with his bail set at $15,000. His next court appearance is set for May 3.

The Sno-Cat was recovered after a woman followed it into Grand Junction and called the sheriff's office because she was curious why it was being towed by a small pickup truck.