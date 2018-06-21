Arrest made in suspected murder of Glenwood Springs homeless man

Glenwood Springs Police arrested a known area homeless man Wednesday night in the suspected murder of another homeless man near the Glenwood Springs Mall in West Glenwood earlier that morning.

According to a police statement, 42-year-old Trevor Torreyson, a local transient with a history of contacts with local law enforcement, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police and emergency personnel were called at about 8 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a man lying in a pool of blood outside a business located across Storm King Road from the mall building.

The man, described as in his mid-50s, was deceased. He, too, was known to local law enforcement, according to Glenwood Springs Police Chief Terry Wilson.

The victim is not yet being identified pending notification of his family

Torreyson was arrested later in the day after a police officer recognized an article of clothing near the victim's body in a photo shared with the officers during a shift change briefing Wednesday night.

Recommended Stories For You

“The officer recalled seeing this article of clothing on Torreyson about a week prior to the homicide,” according to the police department press release.

Officers then contacted Torreyson at his last known camp in West Glenwood, near the Audi dealership.

“There were clear indicators of Torreyson's involvement in the homicide at his camp,” according to the release.

Torreyson was taken to the Garfield County Jail where he was lodged and charged with first degree murder.

This is a breaking story, and more information will be reported as it becomes available.