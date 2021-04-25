Art museum to host teen-curated exhibitions in Glenwood Springs and Rifle





The Aspen Art Museum is producing new student exhibitions through its new Teen Curators program this spring at Glenwood Springs High School and the Rifle Branch Library.

They are curated by Annika Bucchin of Glenwood High and Lily McCann-Klausz of Rifle High.

The shows result from the annual program formerly known as Young Curators of the Roaring Fork, which had been running since 2005, downsized for 2020-21 to two teen curators. It follows the museum’s expansive inaugural Youth Art Expo, which opened in March and showed local student art in the main galleries at the museum for the first time since the new downtown building opened in 2014. The museum also has established a Teen Council and Teen Artists program that, along with the Teen Curators, forms a new Teen Art Corps initiative for the institution.

The teen curator program engages high school students in a six-month process to learn from museum leaders about aesthetic valuation, curatorial practice and organization while preparing an exhibition of work by their peers. During the course of meetings with museum staff, visiting artists and others, students in each Teen Art Corps program are invited to explore the museum’s many departmental and community roles.

For her exhibition titled “Everybody Has a Story to Tell,” teen curator Bucchin is requesting submissions from advanced level class Glenwood Springs High School visual artists, writers and poets. Peer participants may submit a single work for consideration in any medium (including the written word) created between April 2020 and May 2021. The works should best reflect the overall experience — or changes and outcomes — of life during the COVID-19 pandemic this past year. Submissions for consideration will be accepted through May 3. “Everybody Has a Story to Tell” will be on view in the Glenwood Springs High School Library from May 10 to 14.

Bucchin is a senior at Glenwood high and has taken part in Aspen Art Museum youth programs since 2018, along with winning the Theatre Masters Aspiring Playwright Competition in 2020. Bucchin will matriculate at Montana State University in the fall.

For the exhibition “What Does Gender Mean to You?” teen curator McCann-Klausz has issued an open call for artists and non-artists of all ages living in Pitkin, Eagle or Garfield counties for “a doodle, writing, or artwork” created as an immediate response to the theme. Alternately, McCann-Klausz is calling for pre-made/found/manufactured objects that represent an individual’s feelings regarding gender.

As its title suggests, “What Does Gender Mean to You?” aims to initiate nuanced conversations on gender and an exploration of how each person experiences it. Participants may submit an artwork/object throughout the course of the exhibition until the evening prior to its closure. It runs from Saturday to May 24 at the Rifle Public Library. Artworks/objects for curatorial consideration may be submitted either at the library during regular business hours or, in the case of Rifle High School students, through the RHS Art Room. Participants may choose to submit works anonymously.

McCann-Klausz is a senior at Rifle High and a second-year participant in the youth programs at the museum, was among the students who led the virtual Young Curators show in 2020 and had a solo exhibition, “Distortion,” at Rifle High in March.

More information at http://www.aspenartmuseum.org .