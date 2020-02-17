‘Art you can drink:’ Ball Brewing gets rolling in Glenwood Springs

Bobby Ball recently opened Ball Brewing – a brewery, taproom and home supply store – in Glenwood Springs. Matthew Bennett / Post Independent



After working as a sport fishing boat captain for the last 15-years, Bobby Ball decided it was time to change course.

“I got paid to fish,” Ball said. “If I can get paid to drink beer I feel like I’m doing pretty good.”

On Super Bowl Sunday, the 37-year-old brewer opened Ball Brewing at 7025 Highway 82 in south Glenwood Springs in the former Habitat for Humanity ReStore location next to Anytime Fitness.

Open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven-days-a-week, Ball Brewing sports a handful of big-screen TVs, “Pirates of the Caribbean” pinball, foosball, shuffleboard and other games.

“The skee ball machine, actually, if you get 400 points it’ll give you a ticket for a free pint of beer,” Ball said.

A lover of both domestic and craft beers, Ball set out to offer suds with a slightly lower alcohol content without compromising flavor or aroma.

“What I’m doing is brewing beer that I like and that’s easy to drink,” Ball said. “It fits the bill with the domestic crowd and the people getting into craft beer.”

Currently, Ball Brewing has several beers and hard seltzers on tap.

From the tropical pale ale Captain Ron to the single-hop IPA Amarillo By Morning, if it’s on Ball Brewing’s beer list, it was brewed in-house.

“I want people to be able to have my beer when it’s 90 degrees outside and they’re working or during the wintertime when it’s cold,” Ball said.

Ball Brewing does not offer food at the moment, but customers can purchase growlers and six-packs to go.

Additionally, Ball Brewing carries the necessary supplies for those interested in learning how to brew their own beer or wine at home.

“That’s how I started,” Ball said of home brewing. “We want to promote people learning to do it themselves, also.”

According to Ball, in the near future Ball Brewing will offer classes centered on home brewing a few weekends each month.

It was also Ball’s hope that his brewery, taproom and homebrew supply store would function less as a “traditional bar” and more as a social gathering spot for the community at large.

From of-age college students in need of wi-fi to basketball fans eager for March Madness, whatever the occasion Ball said he had a libation for it.

“Beer is art you can drink,” said Ball. “There’s a beer for every occasion and I feel like there is a beer for every person.”

