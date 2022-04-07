Arts and entertainment happenings

Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association hosts final two performances of the season

The 2021-22 Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association is coming to a close with two performances April 25 and May 4.

At 7 p.m. April 25, the male vocal quintet Veritas performs in the Glenwood Springs High School auditorium. Their program features music from Broadway to sacred, pop to classical, and opera to rock ’n’ roll. The April 25 concert will also kick of the Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association’s 75th anniversary celebration with cake in the lobby.

The final community concert of the season is slated for 7 p.m. May 4 in the Glenwood Springs High School Auditorium. The Sons of the Pioneers will sing cowboy classics made famous by their founders, Roy Rogers and friends.

The 2022-23 season will be the association’s 75th, and the lineup is already set.

October: Steve Leslie performing the music of James Taylor;

December: Brancy and Dugan singing post world war songs;

January 2023: The Travis Anderson Jazz Trio;

February 2023: Frisson Classical Ensemble;

April 2023: Jeremy Stolle, a current Phantom on Broadway.

Adults can join the concert series for $50 for the entire season. Memberships will be sold at the May 4 concert, and new members will be invited to stay for The Sons of The Pioneers concert as a bonus. Go to http://www.gsconcertassn.org for more information.

Day of Tap Dance at Glenwood Springs Library

The Aspen Dance Connection and Legacy Dance Company present “A Day of Tap-Dance” at the Glenwood Springs LIbrary on Saturday.

From 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., “A Day of Tap Dance Master Classes” will be available for children and adults under John “Mr. Tap” Williams.

From 3:30-4:30 p.m. Williams will present a “Tap Dance Jam Performance” alongside Legacy Dance Company and live jazz musicians. Contact Aspen Dance Connection at 970-927-0641 for more information.

Cirque d’Sopris returns to Carbondale

The Sol Theatre Company’s production Cirque d’Sopris takes place at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the community hall at the Third Street Center in Carbondale.

The youth fashion and dance show centers around the theme “A Breath of Fresh Air. Tickets are $10 for general admission, available at the door or by advance purchase (recommended) at simpletix.com /e/cirque-dsopris-tickets-103735.

Spring choral concert in Snowmass, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs this weekend

The Aspen Choral Society has partnered with the Aspen Center for Physics for this weekend’s presentation of Musica Universalis, a collaborative program of music and astronomy.

Concerts are slated for Friday at the Snowmass Chapel in Snowmass Village, Saturday at the Thunder River Theater in Carbondale and Sunday at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Glenwood Springs.

Musica Universalis will present three pieces from Gustav Holst’s famous orchestral suite “The Planets,” which famously portrays the astrological figures of Mars (The Bringer of War), Jupiter (The Bringer of Jollity) and Neptune (The Mystic), according to a news release. This arrangement for two solo pianos and small orchestra will be led by Aspen Choral Society pianist Terry Lee, guest pianist Dory Light and concertmaster Min-Tze Wu.

The program continues with Dan Forrest’s choral masterwork “Requiem for the Living,” inspired by images from the Hubble Space Telescope.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with a recorded pre-concert discussion featuring Aspen Choral Society music director Paul Dankers and Aspen Choral Society member Dr. Joan Najita to be shown at 6:40. The concerts begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at http://www.aspenchoralsociety.org .

Kiwanis All-Valley high school student talent show Friday

The Glenwood Springs Kiwanis All Valley Talent Show takes place for one night only at 7 p.m. Friday at the Glenwood Springs High School auditorium, with scholarships on the line for the top-three performers.

Eleven contestants, with talents including instrumental and vocal music and dance, will be competing for the top prize of a $2,000 scholarship, plus a $1,000 scholarship for second and $500 for third.

The show concludes with a performance by the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folkloric ensemble. Admission is $5 at the door, with a maximum of $20 for a family.

‘Picasso’ opens at CMC’s New Space Theatre

Opening Friday and continuing through April 24, Colorado Mountain College’s Sopris Theatre Company presents “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” an absurdist comedy created by screenwriter, actor and comedian Steve Martin.

Multiple showings of this off-Broadway play are slated for the New Space Theatre at Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley campus: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and again April 15, 22 and 23; and 2 p.m. April 10, 17 and 24.

In addition to live performances, live streamed performances of “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” are slated for April 10, 16 and 22.

All tickets are available for purchase at coloradomtn.edu/campuses/spring-valley/cmc-theatre/ or 970-947-8177.