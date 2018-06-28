Arts Council seeks community input as it plans for the future

Meet the board

Tammy Girardot, president

Girardot knew each of the founding members of the Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts, her children participated in the organization’s classes and Girardot designed costumes for the annual Dancers Dancing show. “I truly realized how integral and interwoven into my life the Arts Council was and, also, how integral it is for the community, after listening to Maurine Taufer speak of the history of the Glenwood Springs Arts Council at last year’s Dancers Dancing,” she said. “This became a personal, as well as community, matter to not only honor the arts, but also to honor the founding members.”

Bonnie Kratovil, vice president

Kratovil serves on both the arts council board and the city-run arts and culture board. “I am a devoted believer in the power and importance of the arts to the quality and richness of all our lives,” she said. “As a new member of the community I wanted to involve myself as quickly as possible in the local arts community and do what I could to foster its health.”

Judy O’Donnell, treasurer

O’Donnell first became involved in the arts center whe she moved to the area in 1990. “It was the most active organization in town and they were doing fun things,” she said. As the center faced financial troubles in 2017, O’Donnell decided to join the council’s board. “To me, (the arts center) is the life of this community.”

Lisa Girardot, secretary

Girardot is new to Glenwood, as she moved here a year ago, but her husband grew up in town. She joined the arts council board to become better involved in the community while contributing her marketing and fundraising experience to the group. “It brings a richness and depth to a community when the arts are part of it,” she said.

Laurie Chase, member at large

Chase’s granddaughter, now 13, began dancing at the Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts when she was 3. Chase saw the way dance and other classes influenced her granddaughter, and wanted to be part of helping the organization get back on its feet.

Stay in touch with the Glenwood Springs Arts Council board and find information about how to join the organization or volunteer at glenwoodarts.org.