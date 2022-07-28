Arts & Entertainment briefs: Fairs, music and more

Tyler Rust Band plays the Ute

The Ute Theater in Rifle welcomes 2022 Post Independent Locals Choice “Best Band,” the Tyler Rust Band, on Friday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the music is set to begin at 8 p.m. Opening the show is Feeding Giants. Ticket info at utetheater.com .

Carbondale Mountain Fair

A contestant focuses even in a downpour during the limbo competition at the 48th Annual Carbondale Mountain Fair in 2019.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

The 51st Carbondale Mountain takes place Friday through Sunday in and around Sopris Park, located between Seventh Street and Weant Boulevard south of Main Street. The festival includes free live music, contests such as men’s and women’s woodsplitting, limbo and (new this year) a potters relay, plus arts and crafts vendors opening at noon Friday, performance artists, food booths, children’s activities and more. More info at carbondalearts.com .

Music on the Mountain

The Music on the Mountain concert series continues from 6-9 p.m. Saturday for the price of admission at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road. This week’s musical guest is A Band Called Alexis.

Garfield County Fair & Rodeo

Garfield County Fair and Rodeo week begins Sunday and continues through Aug. 7 at the County Fairgrounds, 1001 Railroad Ave., in Rifle, featuring livestock and other open show events. Several free events are slated, including a Ranch Rodeo at 4 p.m. Sunday, Family Rodeo at 6 p.m. Tuesday; Strongest of the Strong strongman competition at 9 a.m. Aug. 6 at the outdoor arena; parade on Railroad Avenue at 10 a.m. Aug. 6; and a cornhole tournament at 11 a.m. Aug. 6. Ticketed events include bull riding at 7 p.m. Wednesday; Pro Rodeo at 7 p.m. Thursday; concert with Big & Rich and Jennifer Belle at 7 p.m. Aug. 5; Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. Aug. 6; and Monster Truck Rally at 1 p.m. Aug. 7. Tickets and other info at garfieldcountyfair.com .

Glenwood Summer of Music

The Glenwood Springs Summer of Music concert series concludes with Pixie & The Partygrass Boys, starting with openers The Queen Bees at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Two Rivers Park, 740 Devereux Road. Concerts are free but donations are accepted to support the summer concert series. Info at glenwoodspringsummerofmusic.org