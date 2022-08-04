Arts & Entertainment briefs for the weekend of Aug. 5

New Castle Rides and Reggae Festival

The New Castle Rides and Reggae Festival, a benefit for the New Castle Trails Group, celebrate reggae music, mountain biking and trail running on Friday night and Saturday at VIX Ranch Park, 627 N. Wildhorse Drive, New Castle.

Several local and nationally touring reggae bands are on tap for the weekend, including Saturday headliners Ballyhoo! at 8:30 p.m.

Friday lineup:

5 p.m. — Just A Feeling

6:30 p.m. — Chain Station

Saturday lineup:

11:30 a.m. — Just A Feeling

1 p.m. — Shwayze

2:30 p.m. — Jon Wayne and The Payne

4 p.m. — Kash’d Out

5:30 p.m. — Tomorrow’s Bad Seeds

7 p.m. — The Hip Abduction

8:30 p.m. — Ballyhoo!

Two trail race events also take place Saturday morning, a 10K run at 7 a.m. and the Dirty Dozen mountain bike race at 9 a.m. Both races begin at VIX Park.

Carbondale First Friday Classic Car show returns

Motorcycle rider with model

Martin Garfinkle/Courtesy photo

Carbondale’s Main Street will be lined with restored and carefully preserved classic cars and motorcycles as part of the First Friday events, from 5-8:30 p.m., sponsored by the Roadside Gallery and the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce

Live music is on tap, along with giveaways, prizes and photo shoots by Roadside Gallery owner Martin Garfinkle. Spectators can also vote on their favorite classic ride.

The Carbondale Car Show started in 2017 as an aside to a showcase of Garfinkle’s extensive biker photo collection. At that first show, a model posed with the motorcycles as Garfinkle photographed them.

The car show now includes not only motorcycles but hot rods, classic cars and rustic rat rods.

Entrants can check-in at 4:45 p.m. at Third and Main streets. Registration is at Roadside Gallery, 320 Main St.. There is no fee to enter the show. Email or call Debbi Fadli at debbi@roadsidegallery.com or 963-9332 for more information.

Carbondale Clay Center exhibit

The Love, Clay & Resilience show by Diego Valles and Carla Martinez continues at the Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St., with a First Friday reception from 6-8 p.m.

The exhibit showcases collaborative work inspired by the Mata Ortiz pottery tradition from Mata Ortiz, Chihuahua, Mexico. It will remain on display at the Clay Center Gallery through Aug. 13.

CIRC Mountain Celebration is Saturday

The Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition celebrates its 20th anniversary with a Mountain Celebration from 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley Field House, 3000 County Road 114.

There will be food and drinks, dancing, a photo booth and a special performance by Motus Theater, which works to create original theater to facilitate dialogue on critical issues.

Proceeds from the event go to support immigrant rights.