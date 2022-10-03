As Glenwood Springs turns gold for the fall, now is a good time to think about planting trees

Trees of all colors mix together above houses in downtown Glenwood Springs.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Fall colors are popping brightly in much of Garfield County, which means it is a good time to plant new trees.

Glenwood Springs plans to make Oct. 20 the city’s Arbor Day with council scheduled to vote on it this week.

It might seem counterintuitive, but fall is the best time of year to plant trees, Glenwood Springs Arborist Heather Listerman said.

“Planting trees this upcoming fall is going to be really important to helping to restore our urban canopy,” she said.

Trees receive more stress during the summer heat than the looming winter freeze. When the winter comes, trees go into a kind of hibernation where they reduce their water consumption and growth while fall rains and cold weather keep the soil moist, according to the Arbor day Foundation.

New trees should be planted before the ground freezes.

Basically, planting in the fall gives trees an extra season to establish their roots and then take a nice nap before bearing the heat of summer.

When deciding which trees to plant, the city asks that residents refer to a list that Listerman created for the city canopy. The tree list aims to diversify the canopy while recommending trees that will survive the high altitude semi arid region.

“We want to diversify our canopy and plant species, too, that will do well with our upcoming climate change issues, species that are going to survive better with less water.” Listerman said. “We definitely want to avoid monocultures.”

If people all plant the same trees, it will make them more susceptible to them all suffering the same ailments. Diversity also makes it harder for those ailments to spread.

“We are trying to find a healthy balance between native species and having an overall healthy canopy,” she said. “I think it’s great to plant as many native species as possible for sure, but there are a few other species that might be native to neighboring states that have slightly hotter, more arid climates that now are making a little bit more sense for our region.

Leaf collection ongoing through October

Leaf collection season is beginning, here’s what to do with your leaves after the kids have jumped in the piles.

If you’re a little further up-valley and want to head to Carbondale, city leaf collection will begin on Monday, Oct. 10 and it will go until Nov. 2 at the Fourth Street and Colorado Avenue parking lot.

Collection is not for any commercial use, and only offered to Carbondale residents. Branches are allowed if they are 2” or less in diameter, but asked to be placed in a separate container than the leaves. Other general yard and garden waste is also allowed and can be co-mingled with the branches, according to a release sent by the city of Carbondale.

The collected leaves will be taken to local ranches to be composted, as long as they are not contaminated.

Leaves should be dumped directly into the containers, and not left in plastic bags, even compostable leaf bags. Any plastic or paper containers will contaminate the load and have to be sent to the landfill.

The city of Glenwood Spring has not announced leaf collection yet. Information will be updated when announced.