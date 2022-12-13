Ascent Living Communities takes over for Renew as operator of Roaring Fork Senior Living

Glenwood Springs' Roaring Fork Living Center, which was recently bought out by Ascent Living Communities, on Tuesday afternoon.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Colorado-based senior living operator Ascent Living Communities has expanded into Glenwood Springs as the new operator of Roaring Fork Senior Living at 27th Street and Midland Avenue.

The facility was previously operated by Renew Senior Communities since it opened in 2017.

“For us, this was the opportunity to bring our model, our standards of care to this region and provide an option for seniors and their families to be together in a simply stunning community,” ALC founder and principal, Tom Finley, said in a news release.

ALC said it is looking to blend its care model with local leadership in Glenwood Springs.

“Finding quality care with access to the resources you would typically have in an urban core or large suburb has been a challenge for a growing number of adult children and seniors living in communities like this,” Finley said.

The release notes that, over the past 18 months there’s been a noticeable increase in the number of adult children of seniors who, thanks to remote work opportunities, have elected to relocate and live full time in more remote, mountain communities.

That expands the demand for families to relocate loved ones to senior living facilities in places like Glenwood Springs, which serves a larger region, according to the release.

“In a community of this size and with this many resources, we can deliver the best residential and clinical services, including licensed nursing, as we meet the growing and changing needs of this community and its residents,” Finley said.

Roaring Fork Senior Living offers a combination of 60 assisted living residences, including studios, one- and two-bedroom suites, as well as 24 memory care suites, according to the release.

ALC and Finley said they are interested in exploring expansion opportunities in Colorado to help serve the growing need for senior care in the state.

Colorado is predicted to see nearly 40% growth in its over-60 population in the next 10 years, the release states. According to the Area Agency on Aging for the Denver Regional Council of Governments, by 2040, one in four Colorado residents will be over 60 years old.