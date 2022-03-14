Aspen Art Museum to host ‘Mountain/Time’ video exhibition this summer

The Aspen Art Museum will host a group exhibition this summer of contemporary video installations this summer titled “Mountain/Time.”

On view May 27 through Sept. 11, it will run concurrently with Gaetano Pesce’s “My Dear Mountains,” which will sheath the exterior of the museum.

The works in “Mountain/Time” will aim to explore histories and geographies of the mountains and their ecological systems in Aspen, the Rocky Mountains and beyond, according to a museum announcement.

It brings together prominent video artists including Kahlil Joseph, Arthur Jafa, Doug Aitken, Korakrit Arunanondchai, Anicka Yi, Ian Cheng, Kandis Williams, Tourmaline, Maia Ruth Lee, Clarissa Tossin, Mark Leckey, and Alan Michelson.

“The Aspen Art Museum is delighted to host such a relevant and thought-provoking exhibition,” museum director Nicola Lees said in an announcement. “Our unique geography evokes a contemplation of space and time from all who dwell in our mountain landscape. Each artist in this installation expands on that profound sense of place in ways that visitors will surely carry with them long after they leave our doors.”

The exhibition will be curated by Chrissie Iles with Anisa Jackson and Simone Krug, with works on loan from the Whitney Museum of American Art and the Rosenkranz Collection.