Aspen, Coal Ridge lead local representation on Western Slope 3A All-Conference team

Aspen High School volleyball’s Reese Leonard bumps the ball against Glenwood Springs on Aug. 19 inside the AHS gymnasium. The Skiers won 3-2.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.

Second-place Aspen placed three players and fourth-place Coal Ridge placed two on the 3A Western Slope League All-Conference volleyball roster released on Tuesday.

Basalt, which finished sixth in league, landed one player on the 14-player All-Conference squad. Seventeen players were named honorable mentions, including two additional Skiers and Titans, two Rifle Bears, two Grand Valley Cardinals and one Roaring Fork Ram.

Roaring Fork received the Sportsmanship Award.

Delta swept through league play, winning all 10 matches. As such, Panther senior Erika Kuta was named Player of the Year, and Beth Nelson was named Coach of the Year.

Aspen went 9-1, and Coal Ridge went 6-4. No Western Slope League team advanced out of the regional round of the playoffs.

With Palisade still competing in the state bracket, the 4A All-League teams have yet to be released.

The full 3A Western Slope League All-Conference rosters are listed below, with name spellings as listed in MaxPreps.

Coal Ridge volleyball’s Peyton Garrison fields a serve against North Fork on Sept. 30.

Rich Allen/Post Independent

All-Conference

Delta — Erika Kuta, Ellie Ames, Raelee McCurdy; Aspen — Riley Rushing, Maddie Lee, Reese Leonard; North Fork — Indigo Miller-Barnes, Izzy Houseweart; Coal Ridge — Emma Morgan, Peyton Garrison; Moffat County — Abbe Adams, Jacie Evenson; Basalt — Macy Scherer; Cedaredge — Paige McGovern.

Honorable Mentions

Delta — Jillian Carlson, Melana McCormick, Kaelynn Porter; Aspen — Avery Leonard, Sadie Bayko; North Fork — Payton Fister, Kacie McCollum; Coal Ridge — Brenna Hinkly, Lydia Dye; Moffat County — Olivia Profumo; Basalt — Karsyn Dombrowski; Cedaredge — Megan Jenkins; Rifle — Kimber Lang and Mady Berglund; Roaring Fork — Bella Brown; Grand Valley — AbbeyRose Parker, Katie Ray.