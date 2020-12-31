Aspen Glen home badly damaged but no injuries following Thursday fire

No injuries were reported in Thursday's fire at 268 Rivers Bend in Aspen Glen. Courtesy of Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District



No injuries were reported following a house fire in Aspen Glen around noon Thursday.

In a news release Thursday evening, the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District said the fire occurred at 268 Rivers Bend in Aspen Glen.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found the home with heavy smoke pouring out of the chimney area,” the release states. “The home, which was full of smoke, was occupied at the time and the residents were able to evacuate safely.

Although still under investigation by Carbondale fire, the blaze appears to have started in “concealed spaces in the home and had burned for some time before being discovered,” the release states.

It took more than four hours to put the fire out, which heavily damaged the home, according to the release. Fire crews planned to keep watch through the night Thursday in the event of the fire starting again.

“We are very grateful to our partners at Glenwood Springs Fire Department and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue, along with our volunteers and off-duty paid staff from Carbondale Fire that came to help fight this fire. It took all of us to extinguish this fire,” said Incident Commander Ashley Buss in the news release.

Six fire apparatus and 26 personnel responded from Carbondale fire. The Glenwood Springs Fire Department and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue also provided assistance, as did Holy Cross Energy.