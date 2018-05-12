Aspen Hope Center to host events valley wide for Mental Health Month through May

In honor of Mental Health Month, Aspen Hope Center starting Saturday will host a slew of events throughout the Roaring Fork Valley aimed at increasing awareness, education and outreach with regard to mental health.

Many of the events and speakers will explore topics that people often shy away from, Aspen Hope Center outreach coordinator Christie Henderson said.

Henderson joined the nonprofit organization after it played a “significant” role in saving her life six years ago. Today, she considers it an honor to work for the Hope Center.

In an effort to help others struggling, erase the stigma associated with mental illness and bring people throughout the valley together, Aspen Hope Center will host the following events through the end of the month:

May 15, 5:30 to 7 p.m.: Speaker at the Basalt Library (free)

Garfield County Public Health specialist Mason Hohstadt presents “Suicide awareness.” Local artist Summer Moore will share her story, “The Healing Process.”

Recommended Stories For You

May 17, 5:30 to 7 p.m.: Speakers in Carbondale (free)

UCHealth LGBTQ Mental Health Clinic director Robert Davies and AspenOUT executive director Kevin McManamon present “Stop Hating Ourselves — Battling Internalized Homophobia & Trans-phobia.”

May 31, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Speaker at the Basalt Library (free)

Pyramid Bistro owner and nutritarian Martin Oswald presents: “Nutrient Dense Superfoods! Health Benefits and Cooking Techniques.”

May 31, 8:30 p.m.: Comedy night at the Temporary

Some of the valley’s funniest comics will present “Laughter is the Best Medicine.” Tickets are $20 online; $25 day of show.

For more information, visit http://www.aspenhopecenter.org.