Aspen man arrested after breaking into Carbondale woman’s home

Aspen resident Harve Hoff, 64, was arrested last week after breaking into a Carbondale woman’s home wearing nothing but chaps, CBS4 reported.

The Carbondale woman already had a restraining order filed against Hoff, making her one of eight women who have filed restraining orders against him, according to an affidavit obtained by CBS4.

Hoff was taken in by the Garfield County sheriff’s officers, who found him fully clothed. They said he resisted the officers and had to be tased.

This incident makes one of 14 ongoing court cases for Hoff, whose had a robust history of DUI and trespassing charges.

The Aspen Times reported that Hoff was arrested back in April at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport for “felony DUI, driving with a suspended license, violating a protection order and violation of bail bonds conditions.”

Hoff was released from the Garfield County jail on Tuesday, according to the current inmate list. He has court dates set in the coming weeks.