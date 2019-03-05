Aspen man arrested after entering ex-girlfriend’s bedroom while she slept

Aspen police arrested a local man Friday who allegedly entered his ex-girlfriend’s home while she was sleeping and initially refused to leave, according to court documents.

Edward Wegmann, 35, did finally leave the woman’s apartment and later admitted to police he’d been inside the home, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court. Wegmann was charged with felony trespassing and domestic violence.

The woman called emergency dispatchers about 11:40 p.m. Thursday and reported that she’d been sleeping since about 11:15 p.m. when she “woke up to find Wegmann standing in her bedroom, with his cellphone light activated, near the doorway,” the affidavit states.

“(The woman) told me that she was terrified,” according to the affidavit. “(The woman) told Wegmann that he had to leave. Wegmann indicated that he was looking for his yoga mat.”

The woman then put on a pair of pants and moved toward the doorway as Wegmann moved further into her bedroom.

“Instead of exiting as directed, Wegmann stretched out on (the woman’s) bed,” the affidavit states. “(The woman) again insisted that Wegmann leave, at which time he got off her bed and slowly made his way to the front door.”

