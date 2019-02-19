Aspen man charged with assaulting the chairman of the Pitkin County Democratic Party

Aspen police arrested a Centennial resident Saturday and charged him with assaulting the chairman of the Pitkin County Democratic Party last week, a sergeant said Monday. Reed Gokey, 68, was charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault in connection with the alleged incident, which occurred Feb. 11, said Aspen police Sgt. Mike Tracey.

Howie Wallach said Thursday he was out canvassing Monday with another man when he knocked on Gokey’s door at the Centennial affordable-housing complex. Gokey allegedly accused Wallach of trespassing, then attacked him when Wallach argued that he wasn’t trespassing.

Wallach said Gokey punched and kicked him, then threw him head-first down a flight of metal stairs. Wallach said he was not injured, probably because he was heavily bundled up against the cold day.