Aspen man found in river dies at Denver hospital

A 38-year-old Aspen man found unconscious Sunday lying partially in the Roaring Fork River died Monday at a hospital in Denver, according to a news release.

Loren M. Ryerson suffered “head trauma from an accidental fall on the south bank of the Roaring Fork River during the early morning (Sunday),” according to the release Monday evening from the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office.

“(The) Aspen Police Department and the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office suspect no foul play,” the release states. “Mr. Ryerson’s cause of death is pending autopsy.”

Ryerson — son of former Aspen Police Chief Loren Ryerson — was found near Newbury Park and Oklahoma Flats after a homeowner in the area called authorities Sunday morning requesting a welfare check on the person lying on the riverbank. Ryerson was first taken to Aspen Valley Hospital then transported to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, where he was pronounced dead Monday, according to the news release.

The Ryerson family requested privacy Monday, the release states. By Monday evening, friends were fondly remembering Ryerson on his social media pages. He was a graduate of Aspen High School and worked at different Aspen business after studying at the University of Arizona, according to his Facebook page.

A memorial for Ryerson will take place 2 p.m. Sunday at Bumps Restaurant at Buttermilk.

“The Ryersons request that attendees please wear Loren’s favorite sports team regalia, Broncos, Avalanche or Rockies gear,” Pitkin County Deputy Coroner Kevin Hadfield said in an email. “All are welcome.”