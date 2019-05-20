Aspen Mountain to open for Memorial Day Weekend skiing

Aspen Mountain on April 12, 2019.

Anna Stonehouse

Aspen’s endless winter will pay dividends with lift-served skiing on the top of Aspen Mountain on Memorial Day Weekend.

Aspen Skiing Co. announced Thursday it will open 130 acres on Aspen Mountain for skiing and snowboarding Saturday through Monday, May 25 to 27. The holiday weekend also marks the start of summer operations.

The Silver Queen Gondola will operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to haul skiers, snowboarders and sightseers to the mountaintop. The Ajax Express chairlift will be available for laps from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All mountain visitors must download on the gondola.

Skico said the upper intermediate runs as well as more difficult terrain such as Summit and Blondie’s will be open.

Aspen-Snowmass Premier Passes as well as 6-and-younger passes will provide free access for both skiing and sightseeing. Discounted pricing for Flex, Double Flex, Classic, Club Escape, School, AVSC, Ikon and Mountain Collective passholders is $27 for skiing, $13 for a one-ride sightseeing ticket and $16 for a weekend sightseeing ticket.

For non-passholders, a lift ticket is $54 per day. A sightseer ticket is $27 for one ride or $32 for a weekend ticket providing unlimited rides.

“With a pleasant dropping of additional snow in the last couple weeks, we are excited to kick off Memorial Day weekend and the start of summer operations with skiing/riding on Aspen Mountain,” said Katie Ertl, senior vice president of mountain operations. “The weekend will offer classic conditions for a Colorado multi-sport weekend with the town green and the mountain painted white.”

The Sundeck Restaurant will be open for food and drinks. A DJ will spin tunes on the outside deck Saturday and Sunday.

