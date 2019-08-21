Aspen police looking for man after report of attempted sexual assault

Aspen police are looking for a balding white man between the ages of 40 and 50 who allegedly attempted to sexually assault a woman walking alone early Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

The woman called police about 4:50 a.m. Tuesday and reported that she was walking in the area of the pedestrian bridge at the east end of Hopkins Avenue when the man approached her, the release states.

He attempted to sexually assault her, but she fought back and he fled, according to Aspen Police Assistant Chief Bill Linn and the news release. The woman was not seriously injured. Linn declined to release further details of the attack.

Reports of a stranger attempting to sexually attack a woman are rare in Aspen, and APD has assigned a team of officers to investigate the incident, according to Linn.

“This particular style of attack is very uncommon (in Aspen),” he said.

In addition to the other details, the man was described as about 5-feet-9-inches tall, a thin-to-medium build with brown hair cut just below the ear and balding on top, according to police. He was also wearing a blue-and-white shirt, black pants and “‘Timberland-style’ very white shoes with a rim around, maybe of gold,” the news release states.

Police want to review any surveillance video from business and homeowners, particularly from those in the area of Hopkins Avenue between South Original Street and the pedestrian bridge, the release states. Those willing to share any video can call 970-920-5400.

