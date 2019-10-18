Aspen Skiing Co. announces new ‘Passapalooza’ in December with tickets at $59

Snowboarder rips down the slopes at Snowmass Jan. 6.

Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times

No Aspen pass, no problem in the second weekend of December as Aspen Skiing Co. announced a new “Passapalooza” event to entice skiers and snowboarders from around the country and world.

During the Dec. 13 though 15 weekend, lift tickets will be $59 per day for anyone holding a valid 2019-20 pass from any resort in the world.

There will be events in conjunction with the celebrations at Snowmass Base Village for the opening of The Collective, a new community center with the mix6 restaurant and a kids’ interactive art and game lounge.

In Aspen, The Little Nell is celebrating its 30th anniversary this season, and that weekend there will be a “Party Like It’s 1989” event with DJs, bands and a costume contest.

The $59 Passapalooza lift tickets can be purchased in advance online or via phone (844) 767-0019.

The weekend of Passapalooza, vouchers must be redeemed in-person at any Aspen Snowmass ticket office with proof of a season pass.

Visit http://www.aspensnowmass.com/plan-your-stay/tickets-and-passes/ticket-office-hours-and-locations for ticket office hours and locations.