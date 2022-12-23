Aspen, Snowmass occupancy rates down from last year

Early season occupancy rates are down as of the Nov. 30 report.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Hotel bookings are slightly behind 2021 so far in Aspen and Snowmass, according to the latest local occupancy report.

Aspen and Snowmass combined occupancy rate for November was 21.7%, down from 28.8% in 2021. December’s performance is also tracking behind 2021 numbers, with a 47.6% paid occupancy. However, paid-occupancy rates for the winter season — November to April — are at 42.5%, up 0.2% from last season.

January, February, and March are pacing up, while early- and late-season numbers are trailing behind, the report states. Aspen Snowmass is not alone when it comes to December pacing behind. Competitors are trailing behind for December bookings, as well.

“January is definitely pacing strong,” said Eliza Voss, vice president of destination marketing for the Aspen Chamber Resort Association. “You can see the spike over X Games because that’s a return to a more normal event than they were able to produce in 2021 and 2022.”

As of Nov. 30, Aspen’s November paid-occupancy rate was at 30.2%, compared to last year’s 33.4%. Snowmass was sitting at 12.4% paid-occupancy rate, compared to last year’s 19.7%.

Voss said she anticipates numbers have already improved from that chart due to the significant snowfall in the first weeks of December.

For December, Aspen has a 52.1% paid-occupancy rate, down about 5% from last year’s 57.1%.

“International visitation’s return is driving a significant amount of January business, as is a strong pickup for Gay Ski Week and X Games Aspen. March is doing well due to World Cup occupancy and early spring-break bookings. We will be collaborating with the community in an effort to bolster April bookings,” the report reads.

“We’ll be working with partners like Aspen Skiing Co. and Snowmass Tourism to fill in need periods as we see how the rest of the winter pans out,” Voss said.

The report is part of the greater collaboration between the Aspen Skiing Company, the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, and Snowmass Tourism.

