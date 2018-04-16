Aspen-to-Parachute housing survey now available online

A Garfield County and Roaring Fork Valley regional housing needs assessment survey is now available to the general public online, at: http://www.regionalhousingsurvey.org/open

Earlier this month, 6,000 randomly selected households throughout the study area from Aspen to Parachute received mailed surveys. The Garfield County Housing Authority is teaming with participating municipalities and counties to conduct the assessment.

The study is a precursor to a possible future ballot question asking area voters whether to form and fund a regional housing authority to address affordable, workforce housing needs in the region.

“The study will inform key decisions on the amount, type, and location of housing to be developed well into the future,” housing authority officials and consultants explained in an earlier news release. “The research effort will also provide information to help local communities find ways to meet the needs of the workforce and to locate housing closer to where residents work.”

Results from the household surveys will be tabulated and analyzed by research consultants RRC Associates and EPS to provide a statistically-valid sample that will be used to analyze housing needs and preferences. The general online survey will also be factored into the study.

A Spanish-language version of the survey is available online, and paper copies in either English or Spanish can be obtained by calling toll-free, 1-888-449-4772 Ext. 2100.