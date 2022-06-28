Aspen’s Adam Frisch likely winner of democratic nomination for CD3
With over 95% of votes counted, Adam Frisch led with roughly 1,300 votes over Soledad Sandoval Tafoya, meaning he will most likely be facing off against Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., this fall.
Frisch, a former Aspen City Council member, told the Post Independent on Tuesday evening that everyone in campaign hustled hard.
“I knew that there was going to be some skepticism from somebody coming from a mountain community and how they could relate to the rural parts of this district,” he said. “Once I had chance to get out on the road and meet people, they understood that I had sincerity and the issues that I think resonated with the voters.”
As of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Frisch led Sandoval by less than 3% with 96% of precincts reporting; Frisch had 22,211 votes while Sandoval had 20,883. Alex Walker was a distant third with 8,112 votes.
“My hat goes off to Sol and Alex, especially for bringing a spirited conversation in the Democratic primary,” he said. “They made me better.”
Frisch spent two terms on Aspen City Council, from 2011-18. He earned an undergraduate degree in economics, with an emphases in political science and art history, from the University of Colorado-Boulder.
Now likely to face Boebert in the Nov. 8 General Election, Frisch said Boebert only nabbing 64% of the primary vote is a sign of weakness.
“Loud and embarrassing does not equal strong,” he said. “Lauren Boebert is weak and is going to lose. I think there’s a lot of people out there that want the circus to stop.”
