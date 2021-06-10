Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado launches series of economic development strategy input meetings

Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) is continuing its public engagement phase for an update of its Regional Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS).

According to a news release, a series of virtual meetings for each of the five counties represented by AGNC Economic Development District are slated later this month and into July. The Garfield County meeting kicks things off, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 18. The agenda and Zoom link registration can be found here .

The other county meetings will take place as follows: Rio Blanco County, June 24; Moffat County, June 25; Mesa County, July 9; and Routt County, July 14. All meetings will be virtual and will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“The June 18 meeting will review goals, strategies, along with strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats as they relate to Garfield County,” according to the release. “All those involved or interested in reviewing CEDS components for the county are encouraged to attend and provide input to this portion of the plan.”

The AGNC Economic Development District designation was awarded by the Economic Development Administration in October 2019.

“The CEDS contributes to effective economic development in America’s communities and regions through a locally based, regionally driven economic development planning process,” the Economic Development Administration stated in the release. “Planning, as implemented through the CEDS, successfully serves as a means to engage community leaders, leverage the involvement of the private sector, and establishes a strategic blueprint for regional collaboration.

“The CEDS provides the capacity-building foundation by which the public sector, working in conjunction with other economic actors (individuals, firm, industries), creates the environment for regional economic prosperity.”

After the final regional Economic Development District meeting on July 29, a 30-day comment period will follow. At the conclusion of the public comment period, the CEDS document will be finalized and submitted to the Economic Development Administration for review and approval. More information regarding the CEDS process can be found here .