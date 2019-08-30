Crime briefs: Attempted pot shop robbery and domestic fight involving handgun

A 33-year-old woman was arrested Aug. 26 for allegedly threatening her boyfriend with a handgun two weeks earlier in Glenwood Springs.

The incident occurred Aug. 12, when the man asked the woman, with whom he had been living for about eight months, to take her children and stay in a hotel room in advance of a visit from his estranged wife and his children.

The man told police he had been separated from his wife, and was considering divorce.

The man and woman got into an argument the night she was supposed to leave because she didn’t want to stay at a hotel. According to the man, the woman began yelling in front of her children, one of them 10 years old, and pulled the man’s loaded 9mm handgun from under the bed and allegedly threatened him.

At one point, the girlfriend’s 10-year-old said “don’t shoot him, I don’t want you to go for jail forever,” the man told police, according to court records.

A nearby friend heard the incident, and came over to see what was going on. The friend offered the girlfriend to take the truck, but later reported the vehicle stolen.

The woman later called police and said the gun was lying around, and that she picked it up because she was afraid her boyfriend would do the same. According to court records, she later hid the gun and drove to Denver.

The woman is charged with felony menacing and three misdemeanors: domestic violence, child abuse and theft.

Pot shop robbery attempt ends in arrest

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to rob a marijuana store with a box cutter.

Glenwood Springs Police were called to a Glenwood Springs pot shop Aug. 24 by a clerk who said he was scared for his life.

The clerk said the man had entered the store demanding marijuana, and after throwing money on the counter, said he needed to be let out the back door.

The clerk refused, the man walked outside, reached into his backpack, and pulled out a yellow box cutter approximately 6 inches long, according to the court records.

The clerk locked the door, and called 911.

When officers arrived, they spotted the suspect running away. The police arrested him at gunpoint. The suspect is charged with menacing, a felony, and misdemeanor harassment.