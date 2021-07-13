Attorney for former U.S. Senate candidate accused of extortion requests emails and notes between victim’s advocate and witnesses

The attorney of former Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Silt resident Mark H. Aspiri is arguing that any victim witness records should be made available to the defense.

Aspiri, who in 2014 ran in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate, is charged with criminal extortion—a class 4 felony—and misdemeanor ethnic intimidation harassment and theft.

Aspiri’s attorney is Charles B. McCrory of Carbondale.

Victim advocates employed by law enforcement agencies are not accorded confidentiality under Colorado state law, the defense asserts in court documents.

Aspiri’s attorney also filed a motion requesting Aspiri be granted permission to leave the state for a trip to Seattle. A response to that motion is due by Friday.

Aspiri was arrested by Glenwood Springs police for allegedly attempting to extort $1,200 from a Latino man by using his immigration status against him, according to a news release.

Aspiri also allegedly expressed to the victim that he had the ability to end the careers of local police officers if they became involved.

Aspiri was a 2014 Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Colorado for a brief time before being defeated at the GOP Assembly by Cory Gardner, the eventual winner of the seat.

Aspiri is scheduled to appear before Judge James B. Boyd at 9 a.m. on Aug. 24.

