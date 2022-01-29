Authorities find body believed to be missing Emma man

Authorities said Saturday night the body believed to be that off missing Emma man Hunter Hyde has been found.

A Pitkin County Sheriff’s deputy found the body on a seldom-accessed side trail approximately .85 miles from the start of BLM Route 8332 in the Emma area, according to a news release issued by the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Hunter Hyde

Pitkin County Sheriff's Office/Courtesy photo

Hyde, 28, was reported missing Tuesday after he did not show up for work and did not answer calls from co-workers. No one appeared to be at his residence at the time.

The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office, with the aid of seven members from Mountain Rescue Aspen, recovered the body of the deceased at approximately 5 p.m. The coroner’s office will begin an investigation into the manner and cause of the death, and also to confirm the identity of the deceased, according to the news release.

Since the search began Tuesday, large-scale operations were employed using members of Mountain Rescue Aspen, both ground teams and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), a canine search team from Search and Rescue Dogs of the United States, a helicopter and flight crew from Care Flight of the Rockies, and Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators.

“The location of the body believed to be that of Hyde was found within the larger search area from searches earlier in the week but beyond the area of the more focused ground searches and the area searched by the canine search teams,” the news release said.