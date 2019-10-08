Authorities ID two killed in head-on collision north of Rifle
The two people killed in a crash Monday north of Rifle were identified as a husband and wife from Grand Junction on Tuesday.
According to a news release from the Garfield County Coroner’s Office, Casey Grossnickle, 39, and Briana Grossnickle, 39, were traveling toward Meeker along Colorado Highway 13 on Monday when a southbound vehicle collided head-on with their vehicle. Both Grossnickles were wearing their seatbelts.
The other driver was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.
The exact causes of death are currently under investigation but are being treated as “an accident,” the news release states.
