Authorities remove remains of a body from Colorado River

Garfield County officials removed human remains from an island in the Colorado River Saturday afternoon. The Garfield County Coroner’s Office, Garfield County Sheriff deputies and Garfield County Search and Rescue worked together to recover the remains, which were found west of Parachute.

The body had started to decompose, which means it will take longer for the Coroner’s Office to confirm the person’s identity. The office made a presumptive identification based on tattoos and clothing, according to a press release Coroner Robert Glassmire issued Sunday morning. The next of kin have been notified, based on the presumptive identification, but the person’s identity will not be released to the public until additional identifying characteristics are determined.

The cause and manner of death pend investigation, which will include an autopsy. The autopsy, which will be scheduled for early this week, may also aid in confirming the individual’s identity.