Automated ticketing from Glenwood Springs speed cameras begins Thursday

Automated speed cameras in Glenwood Springs will begin issuing citations on Thursday following a 30-day warning period, according to a news release from the city.

The photo-enforcement program launched in October with five cameras installed in areas identified through crash data, reports of reckless driving, and repeated community concerns. Cameras are located at the 100 block of Midland Avenue near Dairy Queen; two locations at 601 Midland Avenue near Yampah Mountain High School; North Midland Avenue at County Road 117; and the 3500 block of South Glen Avenue. More locations may be added in future phases.

During the warning period, the city saw broad community exposure to the program. Deputy Police Chief John Hassell said the cameras captured thousands of violations, though not every incident triggered a written warning.

“A few hundred warnings were mailed during the warning period; however, signage, social media and website advertisements have produced thousands of warnings throughout the community. Thousands of infractions were caught by the speed cameras; not all received a written warning,” Hassell said. “We have noticed a significant reduction in violations from the start of the warning period until now. We anticipate that our community will find this program a benefit to the safety of our streets and believe this trend will continue.”

All devices are marked with advance signage as required by state law. According to the release, citations will be mailed to the vehicle’s registered owner, who remains responsible for the violation even if someone else was driving. The system is intended to support ongoing traffic-safety efforts, including the traffic-enforcement officer position created in 2023.

Map shows five automated speed camera locations in Glenwood Springs set to activate this fall. Glenwood Springs Police Department/Courtesy

Drivers are urged to follow posted speed limits. While photo-enforcement citations carry the same legal weight as those issued by an officer, they are zero-point infractions and are not reported to the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles or insurance companies.

The cameras record only the information needed to document a violation, including vehicle speed, license plate, date, time, and location. Photographs are taken only when speeding or another enforceable violation occurs, and enforcement is limited to public streets.

City officials say the program is designed to reduce speeding, prevent serious crashes, and support Glenwood Springs’ Vision Zero commitment to improving safety for all road users. Revenue generated by the cameras will first cover system operating costs, with any remaining funds directed toward public safety and transportation needs.A map of camera locations and additional details are available at gwsco.info/SpeedCameras .