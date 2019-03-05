Avalanche control closes I-70 near Georgetown

DENVER (AP) — Interstate 70 in central Colorado has been closed as crews conduct avalanche mitigation.

CDOT reports that both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 are covered by snow brought down in the Herman Gulch area east of the Eisenhower Tunnel. A 15-mile stretch of the interstate was closed between the tunnel and Georgetown.

CDOT says the interstate could be closed until mid-afternoon Tuesday as crews remove the snow.

The closure comes two days after an avalanche closed the interstate between Frisco and Copper Mountain. No injuries were reported in those incidents, though some vehicles were caught in the avalanche debris. Passersby also caught the slides on video, which were widely shared on social media.