Avalanches cause problems in Colorado, Montana, Wyoming

DENVER (AP) — Road crews in parts of Colorado, Montana and Wyoming worked Friday to clear avalanches that had closed mountain highways and undertook mitigation efforts in avalanche-prone areas.

In central Colorado, Interstate 70 at Vail Pass and U.S. 50 over Monarch Pass were closed Friday morning for avalanche control. An avalanche had closed Monarch Pass earlier Friday before being cleared.

In southwest Colorado, several mountain passes along U.S. 550 and Colorado 145 were closed Friday morning for avalanche control.

In western Montana, where avalanche warnings were posted, Interstate 90 westbound lanes near the Idaho border were reopened after being closed Thursday by avalanches.

In northwest Wyoming, Teton Pass west of Jackson was closed for avalanche control and U.S. 89 southwest of Jackson was closed because of an avalanche.