Baby born at Roaring Fork Valley bus station

A baby was born early Sunday morning at a Roaring Fork Valley bus station, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Pitkin County Sheriff’s Deputy Thelma Garcia was the first to arrive at the Brush Creek Park and Ride near Snowmass after dispatch received a medical call just after 5 a.m.

“I was only a couple of minutes out and was told it was a medical call,” Garcia said. “Once I heard that it was a woman in labor, I flipped on my lights and sirens and rushed to the intercept lot.”

When Garcia pulled into the lot, she was immediately flagged down by the father. To her astonishment, the baby had already been born.

“Dad flagged me down, and the baby was already here. Mom was holding the baby,” she said. “At that point, we just went into action. I helped position the mother, had her sit down, and kept her warm while we waited for medics.”

Despite the surprise circumstances, both mother and newborn were healthy and safe. Garcia said the couple had been en route to the hospital due to the mother feeling abdominal pain and were unaware that they were expecting a child.

“Everyone was OK. It sounds like the mom and dad were on the way to the hospital for abdominal pain, and were unaware that they were expecting,” she said. “The baby came out healthy and at full term.”

Garcia later visited the family at the hospital and found them doing well. She called the experience profoundly rewarding and is a reflection of the swift and compassionate work being carried out by the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff Michael Buglione.

“It was rewarding to see the baby,” she said. “I went back to the hospital in the afternoon, and the mom and baby were doing great.”

Attempts to reach both mom and dad for comment were unsuccessful.