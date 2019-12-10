Backcountry skier dies in avalanche near Rocky Mountain National Park
Sky-Hi News
An avalanche on Diamond Peak buried and killed a backcountry skier on Sunday afternoon, marking the first avalanche death of the season in Colorado.
The skier, a 29-year-old woman from Fort Collins, was dug out by other members of her group, but she wasn’t breathing, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the avalanche was 2-3 feet deep, very wide and close to 500 feet vertically.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. An official cause of death and her identity will be released by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.
CAIC staff planned to visit the site Monday and update their report.
Avalanche danger in the Aspen, Flat Tops and Front Range regions, which includes Rocky Mountain National Park, are currently rated as considerable by the CAIC.
