Bail set at $500k for man accused of attempted murder in Glenwood Springs

Bail has been set at $500,000 cash surety for a Silt man charged with attempted first degree murder.

In addition to the first degree murder charge, Padrikea Nichols, 35, has been charged with first degree assault and menacing related to domestic violence. Bond has not yet been set.





Nichols is accused of shooting a man in the 800 block of Pitkin Avenue around 8:19 p.m. Sunday night.

The victim suffered significant injuries and was flown to a Colorado trauma center for treatment.

Glenwood Springs Police Chief Joseph Deras said the incident appeared to have been related to a domestic dispute of some sort. The adult male victim in the case was taken to an area hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries, and was later transported to a trauma center.

The shooting reportedly took place outside the residence, but other occupants were inside at the time. They were unharmed, Deras said. He said a handgun was used in the shooting.

During the bond hearing, the victim’s mother asked that no bond be set for Nichols as her son.

“I’m not going to go into the situation medically, but he is fighting for his life and this man should not be released on a bond at all,” the victim’s mother said.

Nichols’ defense attorney Elise Myer, asked Judge Denise Lynch to set Nichols’ bond at $10,000, arguing that Nichols has no prior felonies on his record and a very limited criminal history.

“He just has some traffic infractions, he has always made his court dates, no failures to appear and has lived in this community for a number of years,” Myer said. “I think it’s also important that despite the very serious nature of these charges Mr. Nichols is presumed innocent.”

Myers noted the significant news attention Nichols’ case has garnered over the last 24 hours, which includes a news release from the Glenwood Springs Police Department that Myers criticized.

Myers said the news release politicized the incident and wrongly asserted that this case is a domestic violence case.

“Mr. Nichols has asserted some self defence but I don’t believe this is about control over Jenna Powell. I’m going to ask the court to set the bond at an amount, a bit low but I think it’s warranted under the (Colorado Pretrial Assessment Tool),” Myer said.

Per the defense’s request, the affidavit in the case has also been sealed to limit further public dissemination of information due to the investigation being ongoing.

The Glenwood Springs Police Department investigation has been turned over to the Ninth District Attorney’s Office.

Nichols will have a chance to request that his bond amount be readjusted at his next court appearance, which is slated for 10:30 a.m. May 20.

Reporter Shannon Marvel can be reached at 605-350-8355 or smarvel@postindependent.com.