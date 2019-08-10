Bailey, Anderson win Pyro’s Push-It-Up trail runs

The 5th annual Pyro’s Push-It-Up Trail Run took place along the Buford Road at the Flat Tops Wilderness Area on Saturday morning.

The race features a distance of 2 miles, which is a family fun run and walk. There are also more competitive and challenging distances of 5 and 8 miles. The race is run each year in honor of former New Castle resident and fighter pilot Captain William “Pyro” DuBois who passed away while defending the United States of America. A record field of 124 participants showed up for this year’s race.

All proceeds from the race go toward scholarships to help train and educate future American fighter pilots.

Here are the results from the competitive 5 mile and 8 mile trail runs.

5 mile. *Denotes female: 1. Emmett Bailey, 36 minutes, 32 seconds; 2. Josh Nye, 39:50; 3. Eli Snead, 41:33; 4. Riley Joyce, 43:00; 5. Terry Secor, 43:01; 6. Tara DeWitte*, 43:22; 7. Johnny Utah, 43:52; 8. Jonathan Crump, 47:48; 9. Tiffany Madison*, 47:52; 10. John Jenick, 49:14.

8 mile: 1. Reilly Anderson, 1 hour, 7 minutes, 47 seconds; 2. Aaron May, 1:09:20; 3. Phil Dunn, 1:10:38; 4. CJ Alberts, 1:11:23; 5. Paul Heisig, 1:19:05; 6. Louis Savage, 1:19:48; 7. Douglas Humble, 1:23:40; 8. Angela Dunn*, 1:24:23; 9. Erica Borum*, 1:26:44; 10. Bob DuBois, 1:28:31.

sports@postindependent.com