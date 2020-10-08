Ballots hit the mail in Garfield County on Friday for jam-packed Nov. 3 election

Ballots hit the mail Friday headed to all active registered voters in Garfield County and across the state for the Nov. 3 presidential, statewide and local elections.

In addition to the presidential election between Republican President Donald Trump, Democrat Joe Biden and a slew of third-party candidates, Colorado voters will be deciding a U.S. Senate seat, Congressional District seats, state House, Senate and Board of Education seats, county elected offices and a long list of state and local ballot questions.

Local races for Garfield County commissioner include incumbent Republican Mike Samson and Democrat Leslie Robinson for the District 3 seat, and incumbent Republican John Martin, Democrat Beatriz Soto and unaffiliated candidate Brian Bark for the District 2 seat.

Regionally, Republican Lauren Boebert and Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush are seeking the Third Congressional District seat; Republican incumbent state Sen. Bob Rankin is seeking reelection against Democrat Karl Hanlon in Senate District 8; Republican incumbent state Rep. Perry Will is seeking reelection against Democrat Colin Wilhelm in House District 57; and Republican incumbent state Board of Education member Joyce Rankin seeks reelection against Democrat Mayling Simpson.

Statewide, voters will also decide between incumbent U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican, and former Gov. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, for U.S. Senate.

A whole host of ballot issues cover everything from repeal of the state’s Gallagher Amendment and a tax question for the Colorado River District to Colorado’s National Popular vote question, an abortion ban question, paid family and medical leave and wolf reintroduction.

Sample ballots are available by town and precinct to view ahead of time at the Garfield County Clerk and Recorder’s Elections web page.

Eligible electors who have not yet registered can do so online at govotecolorado.gov. Those already registered but who need to change their voter information, including mailing address updates, can also do that there. The post office cannot forward mail ballots.

Here are a few dates and other key information to keep in mind for this fall’s election, per the County Clerk’s Office:

Sept. 18: Ballots were mailed or transmitted to overseas and military voters.

Oct. 9: Ballots mailed to all active registered voters.

Oct. 12 – Nov. 3: 24/7 ballot drop boxes open at the following locations:

Carbondale Town Hall – near front entrance – 511 Colorado Ave., Carbondale

Garfield County Courthouse – on Eighth St. – 109 8th St., Glenwood Springs

New Castle Town Hall – near front entrance – 450 W. Main St., New Castle

Silt Town Hall – near front entrance – 231 N. 7th St., Silt

Garfield County Admin Bldg. #D – at front entrance – 195 W. 14th St., Rifle

Parachute Town Hall – near front entrance – 222 Grand Valley Way, Parachute

Oct. 12 – Nov. 3: Ballot drop-off available just inside the east entrance of the Garfield County Courthouse in Glenwood Springs, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open on Election day, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 – Nov. 3: Early voting begins at two Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPCs). Voted ballots can also be dropped off at these VSPCs:

Rifle Fairgrounds – South Hall

Glenwood Springs Community Center – use west entrance

These are open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; and on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Oct. 26: Last day for County Clerks to mail a ballot to a voter submitting a voter registration application or change of address. Applications or address changes received after this date will be processed, but the voter must appear in person at a Voter Service and Polling Center (VSPC) to obtain a ballot in person.

Oct. 26: Last day a voter should consider mailing back a voted ballot. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count. Use a county drop box after this date to deliver a voted ballot.

Nov. 3: General Election Day Voter Centers open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Carbondale Town Hall – Open Election Day only

Rifle Fairgrounds – South Hall

Glenwood Springs Community Center – use west entrance

Nov. 12: Last day for voters who were sent letters for missing or discrepant signatures to return the cure affidavit and a copy of acceptable ID. New this year: “Text to Cure” mobile application to simplify the cure return process.

Garfield County ballot drop-off locations Glenwood Springs

• Garfield County Courthouse, inside east entrance, 109 Eighth Street

Oct. 12 – Nov. 3, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. • Outside ballot box, Eighth Street/south side of the Courthouse; 24/7 until Nov. 3 Carbondale • Carbondale Town Hall, outside main (southeast) entrance, 511 Colorado Ave.; 24/7 until Nov. 3 New Castle • New Castle Town Hall, outside near front entrance, 450 W. Main St.; 24/7 until Nov. 3 Silt • Silt Town Hall, near front entrance, 231 N. Seventh St.; 24/7 until Nov. 3 Rifle • Garfield County Admin Building, 195 W. 14th St., Building D, near entrance; 24/7 until Nov. 3 Parachute • Parachute Town Hall, near front entrance, 222 Grand Valley Way; 24/7 until Nov. 3