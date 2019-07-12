Bank collapses, destroys 200 feet of Hwy 325 north of Rifle

A road embankment north of Rifle collapsed Friday, destroying part of State Highway 325 near Rifle Gap reservoir.

Colorado Department of Transportation

A bank failure has washed out part of Colorado Highway 325 about two miles north of Rifle Gap Reservoir, the Colorado Department of Transportation said in a Friday morning press release.

The bank failure is in the northbound lane and is approximately 200 feet long by 8 feet wide.

The northbound lane is closed and one lane of alternating traffic is being controlled by a portable stop light signal.

Highway lanes north and south of the incident, as well as the southbound lane, will continue to be monitored for structural integrity and safety, according to the release.

CDOT’s engineering teams are assessing the damage and reconstruction plans.

Highway 325 provides access to Rifle Falls State Park, the Rifle Fish Hatchery and Rifle Mountain Park.

This post will be updated as more information is available.