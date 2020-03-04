Bank of Colorado new official bank of the Colorado Rockies

With Spring Training underway, Bank of Colorado recently announced it will be the official bank of the Colorado Rockies Baseball Club.

“We couldn’t be more excited to extend and deepen our partnership with the Monfort family and the Colorado Rockies,” Chris Dinsdale said according to a release.

“Their values are strongly aligned with ours, and they’ve been a fantastic partner.”

Bank of Colorado has branches in 49 locations across the state, and while the Rockies call Denver home, their fan base stretches all across Colorado.

Shawn Osthoff, president of Bank of Colorado said, “As our business relationships have grown with the Rockies, so too has our investment in the organization. They’re a hometown team, and we’re a hometown bank.”

“We’re thrilled to have Bank of Colorado as a partner of the Rockies for the long term,” said Dick Monfort, chairman and CEO of the Rockies.

“We’re excited to take another next step in our long-standing tremendous relationship with the Dinsdale family and Bank of Colorado” said and we look forward to having the bank as an integral partner at McGregor Square with their new location set to open in 2021.”