Barth and Evans Bauer win Sunlight Showdown double

Backpacking may be the new hot multi-sport training.

It seems to have worked for Glenwood’s LeAnne Evans Bauer, 38, as she won the women’s bike/run double at the Sunlight Showdown over the weekend after spending a week on the Colorado Trail.

“I’m pretty stoked [about the race]. It’s the only race we had on the books that hasn’t been canceled. I’m very appreciative of Sunlight and Travis [Baptiste, Sunlight group sales and events] for putting on a race where everyone could feel safe and have a chill mountain vibe,” Evans Bauer said.

She also was the overall women’s winner of the run portion with a time of 2:18:55, 12th overall.

She had a battle for the double title with Glenwood’s Holly Magee, 37, who bested Evans Bauer by nearly three minutes in Saturday’s bike race. But Magee, who was the second women’s run finisher, was nearly seven minutes slower than Evans Bauer in the run.

Leah Mancabelli, 24, of Carbondale, was the third fastest women’s doubler.

Glenwood’s Sarah Twiford, 30, easily won the women’s bike race in 1:43:03, more than 10 minutes ahead of Glenwood’s Chloe Lutgring, 15.

Youth claimed the podium for the men’s bike race, with none of the top three finishers older than 20. Glenwood’s Lucca Trapani, 20, scorched the competition with a 1:22:30. Nearly 12 minutes behind was 17-year-old Erik Novy of Glenwood. Fifteen minutes behind Trapani was men’s double winner Henry Barth, 19.

The men’s double race was very close after the bike leg, with the third- through sixth-place finishers all doublers. Just 38 seconds separated Barth, Brian Magee, 43, and Mark Bauer, 44, all from Glenwood.

Barth secured the men’s double title by pairing his third-place bike finish with a second-place finish in the run. He was nearly seven minutes behind Gypsum’s Jeff Cuno, 25, who ran 1:33:37.

“The race was awesome. I like the course. Travis did a great job putting it together. The people there were really cool to compete against. Overall it was a great experience,” Barth said.

The closest race among the men’s doublers was between Magee and New Castle’s Ryan Wilch, 38, for the remaining podium spots. After the bike, Wilch was 4:42 behind Magee and fourth among the doublers. His third-place time in the run was 5:38 faster than Magee, vaulting him into second among the doublers and pushing Magee back to third. Magee was fourth overall in the run leg.

Baptiste was pleased with the entire race experience.

“I was super excited with the turnout. Along with the turnout what made it so fun was the people that raced, and the amount of thank-yous I got just for putting on an event. … I’m usually so stressed at events like this but I had so much fun because of the racers. It felt like a really cool community event,” he said.

