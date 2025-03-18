Basalt Elementary School celebrates 30 years of its Dual Language Program

Basalt Elementary School is celebrating 30 years of its Dual Language Program, a model that has helped shape generations of bilingual learners through equal instruction in English and Spanish.

The program follows a research-based 50/50 immersion approach, ensuring that students build fluency in both languages while strengthening cognitive skills and cultural awareness.

Research supports the long-term benefits of dual language education, showing that bilingual students often excel academically, scoring higher on standardized tests while developing enhanced problem-solving skills, memory, and executive function. These advantages extend into professional life, offering expanded career opportunities and higher earning potential.

“Our program isn’t just about learning two languages — it’s about opening doors to a world of opportunities,” Basalt Elementary Principal Grant Waaler said in a news release. “We’re preparing students not just for the next grade, but for success in an increasingly diverse and interconnected world.”

The program’s impact is reflected in student performance. Basalt Elementary scholars consistently outperform state and local averages in both English and Spanish assessments, with fourth graders leading all Valley schools in CMAS English Language Arts. The structured curriculum ensures a seamless transition between languages, reinforcing content across subjects.

“We carefully structure our program to maintain continuity across subjects,” Whitney Bell, the school’s ELD coach, said in the release. “As students transition between language classrooms, content builds progressively, ensuring deep understanding in both languages.”

Parents have taken note of the program’s benefits. Simon Dogbe, whose children are in second and fourth grade at Basalt Elementary, sees the dual language curriculum as a major academic advantage.

“They’re not only excelling academically but developing confidence, cultural awareness, and empathy—becoming curious, open-minded global citizens,” he said in the release.

For families interested in enrolling their kindergartners, the school is offering a tour at noon Thursday, March 20. Parents can also schedule a visit by calling 970-384-5800.