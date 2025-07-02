Basalt Firearms to host two-day Staccato/Browning Day event

Basalt Firearms will host a two-day Staccato/Browning Day event on July 11 and 12 at the Basalt Public Shooting Range, located at the Lake Christine State Wildlife Area, welcoming firearm enthusiasts to engage with two of the most iconic names in the industry.

Set against the high-desert backdrop, the event promises hands-on opportunities with cutting-edge and classic firearm models, along with food, giveaways, and community connection.

Johnathan Melnick, owner of Basalt Firearms, emphasized that the event is as much about building relationships as it is about showcasing the product.

“There will be plenty of food and swag at the event, and we encourage whoever is interested in the free event to swing by,” Melnick said. “We will be giving away hats, T-shirts, and coolers. This is not just an event to build business, but to build friends.”

He added that the event reflects the enduring popularity of sport shooting in Western Colorado.

“Sport shooting has always been popular in Western Colorado, and this event gives all those patrons a chance to come together and try out some new equipment,” Melnick said. “People often carry a firearm with them in the valley while camping, hiking, or simply for sport. We always encourage responsible gun ownership, and this event offers an opportunity for any new people interested in the sport, a chance to become familiar with the equipment and safety practices.”

Staccato and Browning — though distinct in style and heritage — will be jointly spotlighted at the event.

Staccato, a Texas-based manufacturer, has made a name for itself with its 2011 platform, an innovative evolution of the classic 1911 design. Known for enhanced magazine capacity, improved ergonomics, and precision machining, Staccato pistols are favored by competitive shooters and law enforcement professionals.

Browning, meanwhile, brings over a century of firearms history to the table. Founded on the pioneering work of John Moses Browning, the brand is responsible for legendary models like the Browning Hi-Power and the M1911. With deep ties to both military and civilian use, Browning’s firearms remain revered for their durability, design excellence, and enduring relevance.

The event will feature giveaways of commemorative T-shirts, hats, and branded coolers, provided by Basalt Firearms.

Located just off Colorado Highway 82, the Basalt Public Shooting Range is managed in partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). The facility offers a safe and structured setting for recreational shooting, with designated areas for rifles, handguns, and archery, making it a fitting venue for exploring both heritage models and modern innovations.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife District Wildlife Manager Matt Yamashita emphasized that the range is open to the public and purpose-built for firearm sports.

“The Basalt Public Shooting Range is a part of the Basalt State Wildlife Area, managed by the CPW. The facility is specifically rated for firearm sports,” Yamashita said. “That includes recreational shooting, target shooting; half the range is managed by the Roaring Fork Sportsman Club, and the other half is managed by the CPW.”

He noted that the range includes a pistol area, a shotgun range, and a rifle range, all designed with safety and sound mitigation in mind.

“The facility was specifically designed and constructed back in 2012 to help reduce noise pollution. It is designed to push sound away from town and suppress much of the noise coming off the range,” Yamashita said. “All of those different ranges have gone through extensive efforts to ensure safety. The ranges are unmanned, and we have security systems on site to follow up with individuals if necessary.”

He added that while the Roaring Fork Sportsman Club side is designated for shotguns only, it remains open to the public during select days and times.

Addressing fire risk — a common concern in the dry summer months — Yamashita assured that proper precautions are in place.

“We are making sure people are aware that in hot summer months, there are regulations in place that would prohibit any tracer or incendiary round or explosive, that would increase the chance of a fire,” Yamashita said. “We encourage people to always play by the rules, and the CPW works with land management partners, local fire authorities, and county officials to ensure that the facility is being run properly.”

He clarified that fire restrictions do not limit range hours and that protocols are enforced to reduce wildfire risk.

The Staccato/Browning Day event is free and open to the public, offering a unique chance to interact with two celebrated firearm brands and experience their products firsthand in a setting built for both safety and community.

To learn more about the event, please visit https://www.basalt-firearms.com .