Basalt, Glenwood Springs elementary schools pivot students to online learning

Two Roaring Fork elementary schools are pivoting some students to online learning, the Roaring Fork School District announced in a Friday news release.

Glenwood Springs Elementary School transitioned 17 students and three staff members to distance learning Friday after a positive case of COVID-19 within the school was reported by Garfield County Public Health, the release states. All students who have been exposed have been contacted directly and will quarantine through Dec. 18.

Meanwhile, Basalt Elementary School transitioned 30 students and three staff members to distance learning after Eagle County Health reported a probable positive COVID-19 case within the school, the release states. Students and staff who’ve been in direct contact with the individual are now quarantined through Dec. 24.

Non-symptomatic students placed on quarantine will engage in distance learning during that time period through electronic means where possible or through asynchronous learning, the release states. Any affected areas in the schools will be deep cleaned and disinfected prior to the return of non-impacted students and staff.

According to the release, all students quarantining from each elementary school will resume school after winter break.