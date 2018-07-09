Basalt High School evacuation center closed, school programs resume Tuesday

Roaring Fork Schools will resume all summer programming in Basalt starting Tuesday, after the programs were suspended amid the Lake Christine Fire emergency last week.

Summer Advantage will reopen at Basalt Elementary School: All times will be the same as they were prior to the fire, and bus routes will return to normal.

Also, the Red Cross is closing the evacuation center at Basalt High School this afternoon, as residents are being allowed to return to all but a handful of the fire evacuation areas.

For the latest information about the Lake Christine Fire, go to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/EagleCountySO/.