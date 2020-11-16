Basalt Middle School temporarily transitions sixth grade to remote instruction
Absent teachers and a districtwide substitute shortage has caused Basalt Middle School to transition all sixth-graders to remote instruction.
Students are slated to return for in-person instruction Nov. 30, a news release from Roaring Fork School District states.
“We have had to make the tough decision to move the entire sixth-grade cohort to distance learning. We plan to return to in-person learning on November 30th after Thanksgiving break,” BMS Principal Jennifer Ellsperman said in the release.
