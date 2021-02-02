Basalt Middle School transitions eighth graders to remote instruction

The entire eighth grade class at Basalt Middle School will take Wednesday off followed by remote learning beginning Thursday, a Roaring Fork School District news release states.

The move comes after a student or staff member is probable positive for COVID-19 based on symptoms. Families of students who might have been exposed and need to quarantine have been contacted by the district, the release states.

Students are slated to return to in-person instruction on Feb. 9.

Eighth grade boys basketball practice and their games have been canceled through Feb. 8. Practice will resume Feb. 9.

Students in fifth-through-seventh grades will remain in normal session, the release states.